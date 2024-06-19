Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy hints about bus fare hike

After the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in Karnataka, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy hinted at the possibility of a hike in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fares.

“Transport corporations have not submitted any proposal regarding the increase in bus fares so far. If such a proposal comes, we will review it and take an appropriate decision so that the public is not financially burdened,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said: “In 2014, the bus fares of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, the KSRTC, the North West and the Kalyana Karnataka Transport Corporations were increased. After that there has been a substantial increase in the price of diesel, cost of spare parts, maintenance costs, and staff wages. Owing to the increase in diesel prices, the financial burden on the transport companies has increased and this burden has to be compensated for.”

“After the implementation of the Shakti scheme, the number of passengers has increased by 20 lakh per day, and accordingly 10,000 trips have been increased. The government has retained ₹1,110 crore under the Shakti Scheme and ₹20 crore from BMTC itself. The other corporations have not revised the staff salaries for many years. Owing to the increase in diesel prices, the expenses of the corporations will increase further. All the four transport corporations have seen an increase in revenue from the Shakti scheme. But, it has not reduced the losses of the corporations or compensated the costs,” he added.

The Minister expressed his outrage that the State leaders of the BJP did not open their lips when the Union government increased oil prices many times in the past. “Shame on the BJP leaders who have taken to the street against our government’s hike in sales tax on petrol and diesel,” he said.

He also explained that previous BJP government did not buy any new buses or hire staff members. “But, our government has purchased 5,800 new buses. Besides, we have started the staff recruitment process. Along with this, we have started efforts to free Shantinagar TTMC, which was mortgaged by the BJP government.”

HSRP date extended

The State government has issued an order extending the deadline for installation of High Security Registration Number Plate (HSRP) on old vehicles till September 15.

All vehicles registered before April 1,2019, should be fitted with HSRP. There are 2 crore such old vehicles in the State, out of which only 45 lakh have been fitted with HSRP so far. The Transport Department had submitted a proposal to extend the deadline for the adoption of HSRP for the remaining 1.55 crore vehicles.