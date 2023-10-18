Transport Minister conducts review meeting on various demands of private transport operators 

October 18, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review meeting with Transport Department officials, regarding the various demands submitted by operators of private buses, autos, and cabs, under the aegis of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Unions, a few months ago.

In July, the representatives of 32 private transport associations called for a bandh and submitted their demands to the Minister.

The federation consists of 32 transport unions, which have placed 28 demands before the State government. Multiple rounds of talks between the government and the federation, including a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, failed to yield any results, said the federation members.

The association’s requests encompassed several key demands, such as the establishment of an independent transportation board, starting an Indira Canteen at the airport, provision of loan facilities for private taxi owners, and addressing additional concerns related to app-based cab services.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Reddy said: “This meeting was part of ongoing discussions aimed at resolving the concerns of private bus, auto, and taxi operators. No final decisions were taken, but efforts were under way to meet their demands. However, issues regarding the app-based cab services cannot be resolved since there is an ongoing court case.”