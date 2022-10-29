Transport Dept. holds stakeholders meeting to resolve issues related to taxi aggregators in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 29, 2022 22:54 IST

Representatives of the auto unions alleged that the department held the consultation meeting without inviting various auto unions. | Photo Credit: file photo

As per the directions of the Karnataka High Court, the transport department, on Saturday, held a stakeholders meeting to resolve issues related to taxi aggregators providing auto services.

In the meeting, representatives of Ola, Uber and Rapido, auto rickshaw union and others participated. An official of the transport department said that during the meeting, representatives demanded the department to allow them to charge dynamic pricing, collect convenience fee and other charges from the passengers.

Representatives of the auto unions alleged that the department held the consultation meeting without inviting various auto unions.

The department also came under attack for allowing aggregators to illegally offer bike services without following the rules. Representatives of conventional taxi operators demanded the department to formulate guidelines along the lines of the policy for the aggregators brought out by the Union government.

A senior official of the department said, “As per the court’s direction, the stakeholders meeting was held to resolve issues related to fare fixation. The secretary of the department heard all the parties. A report will be submitted to Karnataka government. As the matter is before the Court, the decision taken at the level of the government will be informed to the court.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Recently, the Transport Department ordered the aggregators to stop auto services after receiving complaints about charging exorbitant fares. The aggregators had approached the Court against the order of the department.

