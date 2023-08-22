Transport and Postal Departments collaborate for swift delivery of DLs and RCs via speed post

August 22, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Transport Department has partnered with the Karnataka Postal Circle to provide expedited delivery services for documents such as driver’s licence (DL) and registration certificate (RC) using speed post.

Recently, the two departments entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide services within the ‘Book Now Pay Later’ framework.

According to officials from the Transport Department, this initiative will encompass 67 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the State. The delivery of DLs and RCs within this scheme will be facilitated by the Postal Department through speed post.

A official from the Transport Department said, “The Postal Department will gather the RCs and DLs directly from the premises of the 67 RTOs. The reservation process will be channelled through a centralised speed post account that has been established at these 67 RTOs. Once the DLs or RCs have been taken for the doorstep delivery, people can track the delivery progress via the postal portal.”

Every month, the Transport Department intends to issue 5 lakh smart cards from these 67 RTOs, all slated for convenient doorstep delivery via the Postal Department.

12 more automated driving testing tracks

Meanwhile, the Transport Department is poised to broaden the scope of automated and computerised driving testing tracks in key RTOs across the State. This expansion aims to enhance the process of conducting driving licence tests by integrating advanced technology into the testing process, according to officials.

“The electronic driving test track system is notably more adept at evaluating drivers’ capabilities, and we will be extending the automated and computerised driving testing tracks to 12 RTOs across the State,” an official said.

The 12 RTOs which will soon have automated/computerised driving testing tracks include Bengaluru East (Kasturinagar), Yelahanka, Tumakuru, Sirsi, Sakleshpur, KGF, Chintamani, Sagar, Gokak, Ranebennur, Dandeli, and Bhalki.

Currently, Karnataka hosts seven RTOs with automated driving test tracks, which are in Jnanabharathi, Electronics City, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Shivamogga, and Hassan.

Work is currently under way to establish automated driving testing tracks in Mangaluru, Belagavi, and Raichur. Additionally, preparations are in the tender stage for the implementation of automated driving tracks in Bagalkot, Haveri, Chikkodi, Jamkhandi, Athani, Devanahalli, Kolar, Davangere, Gadag, Hospet, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Yadgir.

