Transition VC and IEEE sign MoU to launch ‘Net Zero Warriors’

July 18, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Transition VC – an energy transition-focused venture capital fund – and The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Inc. (IEEE) have entered a collaboration to launch ‘Net Zero Warriors,’ an initiative aimed to empower start-ups providing deep tech solutions across transitioning sectors. The organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard in Bengaluru on 13 July.

The initiative aims to address the dual concerns of environmental preservation and economic growth.

As per reports, India’s economic trajectory necessitates a threefold increase in per capita primary consumption by 2047. At the same time, given India’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2070, decarbonization is imperative.

This makes energy transition a complex challenge which requires large-scale overhauls across industries. Efforts like decarbonization of the electricity sector, electrification of transportation and net zero buildings are a few examples of such transitions.

‘Net Zero Warriors’ aims to set up an indicative roadmap for four key stakeholders – engineers, startups, the MSME industry and the IEEE Standards Association. The initiative is expected to increase awareness of deep-tech opportunities and motivate young engineers and entrepreneurs to take up a variety of innovation challenges with clear scalable commercialization objectives.

The initiative will help with capital support and access to sector expertise and mentorship. In addition, it will also help to enable the existing engineering businesses to diversify their conventional portfolio with opportunities in deep technologies including Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, robotics, blockchain, computational intelligence and cognitive computing among others.

“The battles against climate change are many. The “Net Zero Warriors” program by IEEE and powered by Transition Venture Capital is focused on enabling young engineers, professionals, academicians, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and investors to participate in such battles and create large value. The next generation of unicorns shall emerge from the winners of these battles,” Mustafa Wajid, co-founder and general partner of Transition VC said.

The initiative aims to capitalize on Transition VC’s energy transition-specific capabilities and competencies, and IEEE’s influence across the global engineering community, academia and its industry connections. ‘Net Zero Warriors’ is also expected to benefit from the existing outreach platform of the IEEE Climate Change Initiative.

“IEEE’s mission is to advance technology for the benefit of humanity. Today the world faces its largest modern-day threat—climate change. We recognize this global crisis and are committed to helping combat and mitigate the effects of climate change through pragmatic and accessible technical solutions and providing engineers and technologists with a neutral space for discussion and action,” said Srikanth Chandrasekaran, Senior Director, IEEE India Operations.

“The aim of this initiative is to concentrate on facilitating the transition to Net Zero in different sectors,” he added.