Transit hubs for outstation buses takes shape; but will they work?

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has identified points in the city to develop intermodal transit hubs with the aim of decongesting Bengaluru’s roads and restricting the entry of long-distance buses into the core city area.

The proposed hubs will have terminal points for long-distance buses, which will be integrated with the metro, BMTC and rail network so that passengers can reach their destinations within the city easily.

Six intermodal transit hubs will come up at Challaghatta, Baiyappanahalli, K.R. Puram, Peenya, Bommasandra, and Kadugodi while the others will come up on Ballari Road and on the Peripheral Ring Road (see map). A majority of the hubs are proposed in the eastern part of the city.

More than 6,000 long distance buses operate from the city, and this, say traffic experts, is the reason for heavy congestion, especially on Fridays.

Ahead of long weekends, motorists often spend more than an hour stuck in traffic jams at Majestic, Hebbal, Madiwala, and Govardhana theatre to Jalahalli on Tumakuru Road, on account of inter-city buses that often stop on the way to pick up passengers.

The hubs, say DULT officials, will solve the problem. The agency has already floated a tender to select consultancy firms to design the transit hubs.

While the proposal looks good on paper, past attempts to prevent outstation buses from entering the core city area have not met with much success. For the past several years, the Transport Department and the traffic police have been proposing to restrict the entry of long-distance buses into the core areas, but in vain.

Past attempts

KSRTC has maintained that it is open to the idea of a new system, though private operators are vehemently opposing it.

Shivayogi C. Kalasad, Managing Director of KSRTC, said, “Years ago, even before the commissioning of the metro, the Corporation had taken a decision to shift services operated from Majestic to Mysuru Satellite bus stand, Shantinagar and other areas. We will be holding more deliberations on operating bus services from the proposed hubs.”

The KSRTC had made several attempts to shift some of its schedules from Majestic to Basaveshwara Bus Terminal at Peenya to de-congest the Majestic area. However, it did not take off, and after suffering huge revenue losses, the Corporation decided to reintroduce services from Majestic.

On developing Basaveshwara Bus Terminal which has been a dead investment for the Corporation, Mr. Kalasad said, “We are in discussions with BMRCL on providing travelators from the metro station, which is 800 metres away from the terminal. We are also requesting BMTC to operate more services from the point.”

The Corporation had invested close to ₹40 crore on the terminal.

K.T. Rajashekar, chairman, Bus Operators’ Confederation of India, cited the failed attempts to restrict long-distance buses from entering the city, as reasons for why the intermodal transit hubs are “ill-conceived”.

“Bus operators pick up and drop passengers from various points in the city, such as Whitefield, Electronics City, and Jayanagar. But the city does not have a robust mass transit system on the outskirts that people can use to reach the core areas,” he said.