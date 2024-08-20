Transgenders booked for bobbitising youth to change sex

The Pulakeshinagar police registered a case against five transgenders for allegedly bobbitising an 18-year-old youth to change his sex and allegedly forced him into prostitution.

The victim managed to escape on Friday, August 16, and filed a complaint, based on which the police charged the accused under Sections 140 ( kidnapping), 118 (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 127 (wrongful confinement) and criminal intimidation for further investigation.

The victim, in his complaint, stated that the accused had met him at a tea shop where he was working three years ago and was a regular customer. They allegedly lured him with promises of earning more and forced him to beg. The victim said he would beg and give them ₹2,000 every day. They threatened to kill his family whenever he wanted to return, the victim told the police .

On July 12, the accused allegedly decided to change his sex to force him into prostitution to earn more and consumed drugs and alcohol and gave him an injection before cutting off his genitals. The victim tried to escape, but the accused overpowered and detained him at the house illegally.

The accused allegedly locked up the victim at a house on Tannery Road for a few days after the surgery and on August 3, they forcibly took him and performed some ritual on the terrace of the house to welcome him into the group.

They later allegedly started forcing him to beg and for sex work to get them money. Unable to bear their harassment, the victim managed to escape and approached the police for help. The police are now on the lookout for the accused, who are on the run.

The police are also probing the veracity of the complainant’s story. “Initial probe revealed that the victim had volunteered for sex change procedure to work as a sex worker and was begging with the accused. The victim later joined the rival gang who used him to implicate accused in the case,” police sources said.

The police are now seeking court permission to record the victim’s statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of Crpc (authorises the Magistrate to record the statement of a person or his confession) for further investigation.