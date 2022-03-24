Transformer blast: 19-year-old girl succumbs a day after her father passed away

Though a complaint was lodged at 12.50 p.m., it remained unattended: Energy Minister

A day after her father passed away, 19-year-old Chaitanya, who sustained third degree burns when a transformer exploded at Manganahalli, succumbed to injuries on Thursday. She and her father, Shivaraju (55), were on their scooter and were riding past the transformer towards their residence on March 23 when it burst.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) is in the dock over allegations of negligence. Angry residents claimed that the tragedy could have easily been avoided had BESCOM officials responded in a timely manner to their complaints. Many claimed that they had noticed oil leaking and smoke coming out from the transformer.

Shivaraju, father of Chaitanya

The matter came up for discussion both at the Legislative Assembly and Council. Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, in the Council, acknowledged that the incident should not have happened. “A call reporting smoke in the transformer was received at 12.50 p.m., and the transformer exploded at 3.10 p.m,” he said, adding that blast occurred as the lead wire in the radiator was burnt. “This in turn led to leakage in oil resulting in the blast.”

Senior BESCOM officials have been directed to conduct an inquiry for identifying the reasons for dereliction of duty on the part of officials. “Based on the inquiry report, action would be taken against officials,” said Mr. Kumar.

BESCOM officials booked

The Jnanabharathi police have registered a case of death due to negligence against BESCOM officials based on a complaint lodged by a family member of the deceased. “BESCOM officials will be summoned for questioning and based on their statements necessary action will be taken,” said a police officer.

Chaintanya was set to get engaged next month. She was returning to their residence in Manganahalli on Wednesday after booking a hall for the engagement. They were barely a few yards away from their house when the transformer on Ullal Road exploded.