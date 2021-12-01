Transfer of lake conservation reserve to BBMP quashed

Chief Wildlife Warden is competent authority manage the reserve: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday quashed the State Government’s 2019 notification of handing over Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake Bird Conservation Reserve to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for maintenance.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order while allowing on a PIL petition filed by Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Birds Conservation Trust, and others.

“We are of the considered view that it is the admitted position that the Chief Wildlife Warden is the competent authority to control, manage and maintain the bird conservation reserve in question. As such, we do not find any justification in handing over the bird conservation reserve to BBMP,” the Bench observed.

While directing the competent authority of the Forest Department to look after the conservation reserve and protect the bird species, the Bench also directed the Government to release the already sanctioned amount of ₹25 lakh to take up further maintenance work in the conservation reserve.

The Bench also directed Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to take up adequate measures to prevent/ stop entry of sewerage into conservation reserve while directing the BBMP to cooperate with the authorities to ensure adequate availability water in the lake for the conservation reserve.