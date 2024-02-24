Trains to be regulated and diverted 

February 24, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

Owing to doubling works at Nimblak, Vilas, Vamburi stations, some trains will be regulated and diverted, said South Western Railways.

According to a SWR release, Train No. 12628 New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Express will be regulated for 30 minutes over Central Railway jurisdiction.

Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar Express, the journey of which will commence from Yesvantpur on February 28, will also be regulated for 90 minutes between Mangaluru junction and Mulki section due to safety related works at Nandikur station.

The following trains will be diverted: Train No. 12627 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi Express will be diverted to run via Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Igatpuri and Manmad station between February 26 and February 28. Similarly, Train No. 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama Express, starting from Hazrat Nizamuddin on February 26 and 28, will be diverted to run via Manmad, Igatpuri, Kalyan Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala and Pune stations. Train No. 22685 Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Express will be diverted to run via Miraj, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan and Manmad stations on February 28, the release stated.