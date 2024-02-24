GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trains to be regulated and diverted 

February 24, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to doubling works at Nimblak, Vilas, Vamburi stations, some trains will be regulated and diverted, said South Western Railways. 

According to a SWR release, Train No. 12628 New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Express will be regulated for 30 minutes over Central Railway jurisdiction.

Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar Express, the journey of which will commence from Yesvantpur on February 28, will also be regulated for 90 minutes between Mangaluru junction and Mulki section due to safety related works at Nandikur station. 

The following trains will be diverted: Train No. 12627 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi Express will be diverted to run via Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Igatpuri and Manmad station between February 26 and February 28. Similarly, Train No. 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama Express, starting from Hazrat Nizamuddin on February 26 and 28, will be diverted to run via Manmad, Igatpuri, Kalyan Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala and Pune stations. Train No. 22685 Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Express will be diverted to run via Miraj, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan and Manmad stations on February 28, the release stated. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.