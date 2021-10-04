Training in bakery products

The four-week course will be conducted at Bakery Training Unit, Hebbal, Bengaluru.

BENGALURU

04 October 2021 14:42 IST

Bakery Training Unit, Hebbal, Bengaluru, will conduct a four-week course on Bakery Technology for the benefit of housewives and entrepreneurs from October 4. Preparation of biscuits, bread rolls, puffs, cakes and fancy items will be taught during the course. Participants will be allowed to learn by preparing the products by themselves. Those interested can contact the coordinator in person or through telephone (080-23513370) during office hours.

