Bakery Training Unit, Hebbal, Bengaluru, will conduct a four-week course on Bakery Technology for the benefit of housewives and entrepreneurs from October 4. Preparation of biscuits, bread rolls, puffs, cakes and fancy items will be taught during the course. Participants will be allowed to learn by preparing the products by themselves. Those interested can contact the coordinator in person or through telephone (080-23513370) during office hours.
Training in bakery products
Staff Reporter
BENGALURU,
October 04, 2021 14:42 IST
Staff Reporter
BENGALURU,
October 04, 2021 14:42 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 4, 2021 2:42:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/training-in-bakery-products/article36818804.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story