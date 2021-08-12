BengaluruBENGALURU 12 August 2021 18:42 IST
Training for Home Guards and Civil Defence
Updated: 12 August 2021 18:42 IST
Six-month basic course was inaugurated on August 11
The inaugural programme of a six-month basic training course for 24 instructors, 8 assistant instructors and 13 sainiks selected for Department for Home Guards and Civil Defence was held on August 11 at the head office of the Home Guards and Civil Defence.
DGP Amar Kumar Pandey presided over the programme.
ADGP Sunil Agarwal, DIG K.T. Balakrishna, DCG Renuka Sukumar and KSPS Academy Commandant Samiulla Khan participated in the event.
