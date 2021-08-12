Training for Home Guards and Civil Defence

BENGALURU

Six-month basic course was inaugurated on August 11

The inaugural programme of a six-month basic training course for 24 instructors, 8 assistant instructors and 13 sainiks selected for Department for Home Guards and Civil Defence was held on August 11 at the head office of the Home Guards and Civil Defence.

DGP Amar Kumar Pandey presided over the programme.

ADGP Sunil Agarwal, DIG K.T. Balakrishna, DCG Renuka Sukumar and KSPS Academy Commandant Samiulla Khan participated in the event.