Trainers get more cautious following recent fatalities in gyms 

December 11, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following recent fatalities in gyms, owners and trainers in the city have now become extra cautious about the health of those who get admitted at their centres.

Trainers are recommending “lighter” and “easier” exercises especially for those above 40 and 50 years.

However, trainers also say that people of any age can work out, but should practise a regime which suits their body.

While bigger gyms have had certain practices like recommending medical check-ups for senior clients before starting a workout routine, smaller gyms have also hopped on to the trend after recent cases of cardiac arrests, including of celebrities, suspectedly after intensive workouts.

“If someone above the age of 40 comes to the gym, we first learn their medical history. Depending on their condition, we do not give them any high-intensity workouts. We increase the intensity gradually and after three months we recommend a health check-up again. There will usually be an improvement in their health and after that we continue the regime,” explained Maruthi, of Muscle Planet Gym in Basaweshvaranagar.

He further said, “We have been doing this for a long time. We only used to recommend check-ups, but now, we care about it more and we actually convince the clients to get these check-ups.”

These new regulations have perplexed older clients who are trying to join gyms only for fitness purposes. “I recently joined a gym for basic exercises. I did not even ask for high-intensity workouts. But the trainer there outright refused to work with me and told me to work out on my own. He said that as I am above 50 years, he does not want to give me any recommendations even though I told him that I have no pre-existing health conditions,” said Surya Prakash, a resident of Vijayanagar.

Gym owners, on the other hand, say that they are not hesitant to train people of any age groups. They also said that in Bengaluru, the number of people who work out more at the gyms fall between the age groups of 20 and 40.

“There are no rules from the government or within our associations to follow such practices. Older people do not usually join gyms, but if they do, we will train them according to their requirements,” said Reddy, trainer at Physique Health and Fitness Club in Jalahalli.

“Even people who are 70 or 80 years can work out and do what makes them feel good. Asking for medical check-ups is quite normal, as after 50 or 60 years, many will have many medical conditions. Now everywhere you go in the world, they will ask you for a medical check-up. The same is the case at gyms. But it does not mean that older people cannot work out,” clarified Manjunath Hegde, chairperson, Karnataka Amateur Body Builders’ Association.