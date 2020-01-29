Train yourself to be an organic urban gardener

You need not own farm land to grow watermelons. You can grow them organically on your terrace as well.

The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) is not only demonstrating the methods of urban/terrace gardening at its national horticulture fair to be held from February 5 to 8 on its Hessarghatta campus, but also holding day-long scientific workshops on all the four days on urban gardening concepts.

Principal Scientist and head of IIHR’s Division of Floriculture and Medicinal Plants, Dr. Ashwath, who is the co-ordinator for the course, told The Hindu that it would focus on helping urban residents grow their own vegetables and a few flowering plants on their terrace spaces in an organic manner. The main intention is to ensure availability of fresh and safe vegetables on a daily basis through proper utilisation of space, he explained.

“It is a comprehensive course, where we try to educate the participants on all important aspects of urban/terrace gardening including selection of varieties based on the season, medium of cultivation, cultivation practices, identification of pests and diseases, organic pesticides and plant management,” he said.

It would also train participants on turning their wet waste into composte so that they would be self-reliant in terms of manure.

The participants will be given a pen drive containing a chart on season-based cultivation of vegetables and various information related to urban horticulture. The workshop will cost ₹1,500 per person, including food.

The participants would be introduced to the concept of soil-less cultivation such as hydrophonics and aquaphonics and vertical gardening. Apart from giving information about the places where grow-bags and cocopeat is available, the IIHR is also thinking of ensuring availability of five-kg packs of cocopeat for sale on the occasion.

Seeds for some of high value vegetables would also be available for sale, Dr. Ashwath said. Efforts would also be made to create awareness about the use of shadenets in terrace gardening to protect the plants and to increase yield levels, he said.

The fair would showcase about 20 herbs and medicinal plants that could serve as house remedies, he noted. The IIHR has created a separate pavilion for urban gardening in which about 58 varieties from 26 crops have been demonstrated. The varieties, cultivated in grow-bags, include drumsticks (for leaves), water melon, tomato, brinjal, chilli, capsicum, beans, peas, onions and ridge guard.

Details regarding the workshop may be had from Dr. C. Ashwath, Ph-9902522229 or email:sphiihr2005@gmail.com.