Train to airport delayed

19 December 2020 06:32 IST

Start of services pushed back to first week of January

The wait for train services to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is getting longer, but this time the delay is due to the gram panchayat polls. Officials said that train services for air passengers, which were tentatively scheduled to begin this week, will be introduced only after the elections.

Chief public relations officer of South Western Railways E. Vijaya said that the newly-built halt station near the airport falls under the limits of a gram panchayat near Devanahalli. “As the code of conduct is in place, introduction of new train services will be delayed till the elections are over. SWR is likely to start train services from the first week of January,” she said.

The SWR plans to run three pairs of trains from the city to the international airport. As per the tentative plan, two trains had been slated to leave Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Railway Station, one at 4.45 a.m. and the other at 9 p.m. The third train will depart from Yelahanka station at 7 a.m. Tickets are likely to be priced at ₹30 from Majestic and ₹10 from Yelahanka.

Advertising

Advertising

The introduction of train services will not only help air passengers but also hundreds of people employed at the airport.