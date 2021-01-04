Bengaluru

Train services to KIA begin on Monday

A view of the Airport Railway Halt Station near KIA.   | Photo Credit: Handout E Mail

Air passengers and employees of Kempegowda International Airport will be able to take a train to work from Monday. South Western Railways will operate trains to KIA from KSR, Cantonment and Yelahanka stations. Tickets will be priced in the range of ₹10-₹15.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 6:33:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/train-services-to-kia-begin-on-monday/article33488075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY