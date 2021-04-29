Train services to Bengaluru airport cancelled temporarily

29 April 2021 07:38 IST

Officials cited poor occupancy

Citing poor occupancy, the South Western Railway (SWR) has temporarily cancelled train services to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). A press release from the SWR states that trains have been cancelled from Thursday till further advice.

In the first week of January, the Bengaluru division of the SWR had introduced train services from Cantonment, KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur and Yelahanka.

Chief PRO of the SWR Aneesh Hegde said, “The lockdown guidelines do not impose restrictions on operating trains. However, trains have been temporarily cancelled due to poor occupancy.”

The SWR was operating five pairs of trains on the line connecting Devenahalli and Bangarpet.