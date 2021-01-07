Train services to airport will be monitored on real-time basis, says DRM

07 January 2021 06:13 IST

Schedule of train from Bangarpet to KSR Bengaluru changed

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashok Kumar Verma said that newly introduced train services to the Kempegwoda International Airport (KIA) will be monitored on a real-time basis so that they are operated as per the schedule.

The SWR, for the first time, introduced train services to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Monday. A total of five pairs of trains operate every day.

Meanwhile, South Western Railways on Wednesday announced a change in the schedule of the train from Bangarpet to KSR Bengaluru, which stops at KIA halt station. As per the earlier schedule, the train started at 4 p.m. from Bangarpet, arrived at KIA halt station at 6.42 p.m. before reaching its final destination at 8.20 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

As per a press release issued on Wednesday, the train will now start at 3.30 p.m. from the originating point, halt at KIA station at 6 p.m. before reaching KSR Bengaluru at 8.20 p.m. As per the new schedule, which will come into effect on Friday, travel time has been increased by over 30 minutes.

Chief PRO of the SWR said that there is no change in the schedule of other trains operated between the airport and the city.

“We are taking all measures to make sure that train services to the airport operate as per the schedule. On Wednesday, operations were on schedule. On Tuesday, due to signal failure, one train got delayed by 12 minutes. Whenever we face any technical issue, priority will be given to airport services to get the clearance as earlier possible,” said Mr. Verma.

Patronage, however, remains slow, but officials said it will take time for ridership to increase.