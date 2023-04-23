HamberMenu
Train services disrupted on Green Line in Bengaluru

April 23, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The delay was because of maintenance work that was being done between R.V. Road and Banashankari.

The delay was because of maintenance work that was being done between R.V. Road and Banashankari. | Photo Credit: file

A delay in completing the maintenance work disrupted metro services on the Green Line (Nagasandra to Silk Institute) for some time on Sunday (April 23) morning.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was carrying out maintenance works between R.V. Road and Banashankari.

On Sundays, the Namma Metro services start at 7 a.m. on both the Green and Purple lines. The first train which left Silk Institute had to be short-looped at Yelachenahalli. The train, which had come from Nagasandra side, had to be terminated at National College and the train was run back to Nagasandra.

“The maintenance work was delayed by 10 minutes, due to which train services were partially disrupted for 25 minutes. Normal train services have been restored,” said an official of the BMRCL.

