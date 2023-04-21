April 21, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Bengaluru

Train services on Bengaluru-Salem section were disrupted after a goods train derailed between Marandahalli and Rayakottai stations around 2 a.m. on April 21. The goods train, loaded with fertilizers, was heading from Dharmapuri towards Bengaluru. Following the derailment, eight trains were diverted and three train services were cancelled.

A senior official of South Western Railway (SWR) said, “Six wagons derailed. After the incident, a disaster management team from Bengaluru rushed to the spot. Track restoration work is in progress, including unloading of wagons, and cranes have been deployed. The investigation is on to identify the reason for the derailment. No one was injured. Measures being taken to clear the track.”

Diversion of trains

1. Train No. 11022 Tirunelveli – Dadar Express commenced journey from Tirunelveli on 20.04.2023 is diverted via Salem, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai A Cabin and Krishnarajapuram.

2. Train No. 16235 Tuticorin – Mysuru Express commenced journey from Tuticorin on 20.04.2023 is diverted via Salem, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai A Cabin and Krishnarajapuram.

3. Train No. 16528 Kannur-Yesvantpur Express commenced journey from Kannur on 20.04.2023 is diverted via Salem, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai A Cabin and Krishnarajapuram.

4. Train No. 16231 Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru Express commenced journey from Mayiladuthurai on 20.04.2023 is diverted via Salem, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai A Cabin and Krishnarajapuram.

5. Train No. 17236 Nagercoil – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Express commenced journey from Nagercoil on 20.04.2023 is diverted via Salem, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai A Cabin and Krishnarajapuram.

6. Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on 21.04.2023 is diverted via Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai A Cabin, Tirupattur and Salem.

7. Train No. 16529 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal – Karaikal Express commencing journey from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal on 21.04.2023 is diverted via Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai A Cabin, Tirupattur and Salem.

8. Train No. 11014 Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express commencing journey from Coimbatore on 21.04.2023 is diverted via Salem, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai A Cabin and Krishnarajapuram with one minute additional stoppage at Kuppam, Bangarpet, Malur and Krishnarajapuram.

Cancellation of trains

1. Train No. 16212 Salem - Yesvantpur Express from Salem

2. Train No. 06278 Dharmapuri – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special from Dharmapuri

3. Train No. 06551/06552 KSR Bengaluru – Jolarpettai – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special from both sides

For any query or assistance, please dial rail helpline 139.