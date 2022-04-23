Train passenger suffers head injury due to stone-pelting near Baiyappanahalli

A female passenger sustained head injuries when juveniles pelted stones on the passing train. The incident took place near Baiyappanahalli Railway station on Friday evening.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shyam Singh told The Hindu that the victim was standing near the door of the Lokmanya Tilak Express. “After she was treated for her injuries, the passenger returned to her native town,” he said.

He added that the Railway police, who probed the incident, identified the juveniles involved in the stone pelting and counselled them as well as their parents.

In the past, passengers have raised concerns over incidents of stone pelting. Within city limits, too, there have been cases where passengers have been injured after stones are thrown on window panels. “We have been taking action against people involved in such cases. When juveniles are involved, our officials visit the spot and counsel their families as well,” he added.