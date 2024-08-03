Traffic woes continue below Bengaluru’s double-decker flyover

The double-decker flyover, which opened for a trial run on July 17, has improved the traffic situation between Ragigudda and the Central Silk Board junction. However, motorists from Jayanagar East, Bannerghatta Road, BTM Layout and J.P. Nagar are unable to fully utilise the flyover, as the sole access ramp is located at Ragigudda.

The flyover, built by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), spans 5.12 km and was constructed at a cost of ₹449 crore. BMRCL claims the flyover is expected to ease the notorious bottleneck at the Central Silk Board junction. However, during peak hours, heavy traffic is still seen below the flyover, particularly near BTM Layout.

Commute time

During a visit to the stretch by The Hindu, it was observed that only vehicles from Ragigudda were using the flyover, and a significant amount of traffic that comes from BTM Layout, J.P. Nagar, and Bannerghatta Road continued to congest the roads below. The bottleneck near BTM Layout and Central Silk Board remained a significant issue.

Anirudh Ram, a motorist from BTM Layout, shared his frustration: “There’s still a huge traffic jam in Silk Board junction. Hardly a few people are using it from BTM layout and J.P. Nagar since there is no ramp to enter the flyover, and if we want to get onto the flyover we have to take a detour for a kilometre”.

K. Narayan, another motorist from Bannerghatta Road, said, “Motorists from Bannerghatta Road have to take a long U-turn to get onto the flyover from Ragigudda, hence many are still taking the usual route under the flyover, causing traffic jams at Silk Board junction.”

On the other hand, many have welcomed the travel time being cut because of the flyover. Praveen Kumar, a regular commuter from Jayanagar to HSR Layout, said the journey that usually takes 30 to 40 minutes from Ragigudda is now reduced to 10 minutes.

“I never thought I would experience this in my life – reaching the Silk Board within 10 minutes. The stretch is good, and I hope this will benefit lakhs of motorists,” he said.

Initial challenges

Traffic expert Prof. M.N. Srihari said that the flyover should have had multiple entry ramps. “While the flyover is needed, it won’t fulfil its purpose without proper access points. Typically, flyovers are shorter in distance, but this one spans over 5 km, making the need for several ramps even more critical,” he said.

BMRCL officials conceded that there were initial challenges and assured that the situation would improve. “Since these are initial days, many may not be fully aware of the flyover route and exit points. Gradually, more people will start using the flyover, which will reduce the traffic at Central Silk Board junction,” said a BMRCL official.

The new flyover includes loops and ramps specifically designed to enable signal-free travel from Ragigudda to HSR Layout and Hosur Road. It aims to offer a smoother and quicker route for commuters heading towards K.R. Puram and Hosur Road, potentially cutting travel time by over 30%.

Although the main structure of the flyover is complete, some ramps connecting the HSR Layout to the flyover towards Ragigudda and the BTM Layout are still under construction. These sections, spanning 1.37 km, are slated for completion by June 2025.

