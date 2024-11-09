 />
Traffic violation in Bengaluru: 1,757 cases booked, ₹88 lakh fine collected in 5 hours

Traffic police catch a stolen bike during special drive

Published - November 09, 2024 06:03 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) conducted a special drive on Friday (November 8) against traffic violations. The operation carried out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., resulted in 1,757 cases being registered and fines amounting to ₹88.6 lakh being collected.

The most common violation was driving in the wrong direction or on ‘no-entry’ stretches, with 739 cases booked. This was followed by 718 cases for riding without helmets.

School bus drivers caught

During the drive, BTP officials randomly checked 3,395 vehicles and found 24 drivers operating under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, 327 cases were booked for running school buses with more children than permitted. In total, 351 cases related to school bus violations were registered, with fines totalling ₹65,400.

Stolen vehicle caught

During the operation on Old Airport Road, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kumarappa flagged down a motorbike (KA 04 JC 8168) for driving in the wrong direction. The rider failed to provide ownership documents, prompting Mr. Kumarappa to check the vehicle’s details in the police database. It was revealed that the bike had recently been reported stolen at Vidyaranyapura Police Station. The rider was arrested and handed over to Vidyaranyapura Police for further investigation.

Drive against e-bikes

The East Division Traffic Police also conducted a special drive focusing on e-bikes, commonly used by delivery personnel, between November 4 and 7. They registered 141 cases for violating one-way restrictions and 35 cases for riding on footpaths.

