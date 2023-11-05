HamberMenu
‘Traffic snarls impact Karnataka’s economy, besides affecting citizens’

November 05, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Pointing out that one of the reasons for traffic congestion in Bengaluru city is alleged corruption by the traffic sleuths, the High Court said that the police top brass should act against such erring officials.

As the alleged corruption by traffic sleuths, exposed in sting operations, happened in broad daylight, Justice Nagaprasanna said that the government should act immediately as “the traffic snarls caused can be considered as crimes affecting the general public and every citizen, and having cascading effect on the economy of the State.”

“The city has now emerged as the second most congested city in the world close to London, which is the first. Reasons for such traffic clogging are manifold. One such circumstance that has led to such clogging is the alleged corruption at the hands of traffic sleuths,” the court said.

