Traffic restrictions in CBD on New Year’s Eve

Bengaluru

29 December 2020 13:27 IST

Bengaluru city traffic police has restricted vehicle movement in and around MG Road from 8 p.m. on December 31 till 2 a.m. on January 1 as part of the ‘no-man’s zone’ plan under the prohibitory orders imposed to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Except vehicles of essential and emergency services, vehicle movement has been restricted on MG road, Brigade road, Church Street, Museum road, Rest House Park road, and Residency road.

The restrictions have been imposed as there is a possibility of crowd gathering in CBD areas despite prohibitory orders and motorists going on joy rides, Kamal Pant, city Police commissioner, said.

Flyovers across the city will be shut down from 10 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1.

Heavy police deployment has been made to ensure traffic restrictions.

Parking of vehicles has also been banned in the CBD area and also on Indiranagar 100 ft. road.

Vehicles coming from Queens Road towards MG Road during this time should take left turn at Anil Kumble circle to proceed on Central Street, BRV junction, and right turn to enter Cubbon Road to reach Webbs Junction to move on MG road.

Vehicles coming from Trinity junction towards MG road should take right turn at Webbs junction to reach Manipal Centre and a left turn to proceed on Cubbon road.

Vehicles coming from Cash pharmacy junction towards Halasuru and Hosur road should move on Museum road, SBI junction, St Mark’s Road, Anil Kumble Circle, BRV junction to reach Cubbon road and proceed further.