Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru for St. Mary’s Feast

Ahead of the St. Mary’s Feast on Sunday, September 8, in Shivajinagar, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions. Vehicular movement will be restricted around several key areas. There will be a total ban on vehicles from Jyothi Café to Russel Market and from Broadway Road to Russel Market. Additionally, all vehicles will be barred from entering Dharmaraja Koil Street, especially from its junction with Old Poor House Road towards Russel Market and Taj Circle.

Additional restrictions will be in force on Cubbon Road from BRV Junction towards the Shivajinagar Bus Stand, with BMTC buses also restricted from using this route. Starting from 2 p.m. on the day of the event, no vehicles will be allowed to pass from Balekundry Circle towards the Shivajinagar Bus Stand.

Parking will be prohibited in areas such as Russel Market, Broadway Road, Cunningham Road, Union Street, M.G. Road, and surrounding locations. However, designated parking spaces have been arranged at Kamaraj Road, Safina Plaza, and other nearby sites. The R.B.A.N.M.S Ground and Muslim Orphanage on Dickenson Road will also serve as parking areas. To assist commuters, BMTC has set up alternative bus stops on Cubbon Road, King’s Road, and Queen’s Road. The traffic restrictions will be enforced from noon to 10 p.m. on September 8, according to the police.

