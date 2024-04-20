GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru for Narendra Modi rally

The restrictions will be in force from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 20, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a political rally at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru in the evening on April 20, 2024.

Traffic movement has been restricted in the following roads due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Palace Grounds in the evening on April 20.

The restrictions will be in force from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. as commuters are advised to avoid the following roads: Palace Road, M.V. Jayaram Road, Vasanthanagar Road, Jayamahal Road, C.V. Raman Road, Ballari Road, Ramanamaharshi Road, Nandidurga Road, Tharalabalu Road, Mount Carmel College Road, from Mehkri Circle towards Yeshwantpur. Heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from entering Bengaluru from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Commuters are requested to co-operate, traffic police have appealed to people.

