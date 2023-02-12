Traffic restrictions implemented for Aero India in Bengaluru

February 12, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

In view of the inauguration of Aero India 2023, the elevated expressway on Bellary Road from Esteem Mall will be closed for all types of vehicles between 8 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on Monday, with only vehicles with valid passes for the show allowed.

According to an official release, people going towards Yelahanka and adjoining areas may take the service road below the elevated road. People going to KIAL may take alternative roads from Hennur junction to reach the airport.

For the smooth movement of emergency service vehicles and vehicles travelling to the airport, measures like prohibition of heavy vehicles movement and one-way system, vehicle diversion have been temporarily implemented from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from February 13 to 17.

Other private vehicles without passes can be parked either on the GKVK campus parking lot or at Jakkur. People can then use the BMTC bus facility to reach the venue.

Parking for all types of vehicles has been banned on both sides of the road from Nagenahalli gate to the Ambience Dhabha Cross connecting to Bangalore-Bellary Road; from Mekhri Circle to Devanahalli of Bangalore-Bellary Road, from Goraguntepalya to Hennur junction, from Reva college junction to Bagalur Cross on Bagalur main road, from Nagawara junction to Bagalur junction via Thanisandra main road.