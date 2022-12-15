Traffic recovers to pre-COVID levels at Kempegowda International Airport

December 15, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Air traffic at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has recovered to pre-COVID levels with the airport handling about one lakh passengers a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, KIA had handled about one lakh passengers a day and now it has reached the same levels.

“We have gone back to where we were just before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which is when we hit one lakh passengers a day so now we are there again. We are currently doing about one lakh passengers a day,“ airport officials said.

Of the one lakh passengers handled by the airport in a day around 85 to 87 percent is domestic and the remaining is international passengers.

“While the domestic sector has fully recovered, international is yet to catch up to the pre-COVID levels. Domestic and international, arrival and departure all put together we are doing 600 to 650 Air Traffic Movements (ATM) per day,” airport officials added.

Airport Officials said that the road to recovery started almost a month ago and that in the days to come the numbers would further go up especially with festive season and holidays round the corner.

“It (pre-COVID passenger numbers) started almost a month ago, the winter schedule starts by November and since then it has been like that. The passenger numbers and ATMs are bound to increase in the days to come.

No crowding beyond 10-15 minutes

When asked how the airport is gearing up to handle the passenger surge and to avoid Delhi airport like chaos, officials said that at KIA, the waiting time is not beyond 10-15 minutes.

“We don’t encounter much of a crowding or waiting time at any of our checkpoints beyond 10-15 minutes, still we have added a lot of capacity. We work very closely with our partners in CISF, immigration, custom and others and they are all very supportive. They have all been in this together to add capacity and we have been able to cater to seamless passenger journeys,” Officials said.

At KIA, two additional X-ray machines were operationalised on December 14.

Officials added that the new Terminal will also be operationalised in the coming day and some of the flights will move there.