AAP celebrates ‘pothole habba’ in Bengaluru

bengaluru

20 October 2021 11:02 IST

Party says ‘₹20,000 crore of our tax money has gone into repairing potholes’

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are celebrating what they call ‘pothole habba’ across 198 wards in Bengaluru to highlight an issue that has been a sore point among citizens for long.

Garlanding potholes, they urged citizens to raise their voice and question the administration.

AAP Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy said, “₹20,000 crore of our tax money has gone into this. Where has the money gone? Why are our roads not rid of potholes? Seven people have lost their lives in Bengaluru due to potholes. Many of us have suffered back problems. We have spent money on vehicle repairs? Where is the money going if the potholes are yet to be repaired?”

He also alleged that irrespective of which party has been at the helm – BJP or Congress, pothole menace remains unresolved. “We need to start raising our voices and questioning governance,” he said.