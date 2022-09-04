Traffic policeman booked for punching KSRTC driver in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 04, 2022 18:36 IST

The S.J. Park police on Saturday booked a traffic policeman for allegedly punching the face of a KSRTC driver, over a trivial row at Corporation Circle on Saturday night.

The driver, identified as Prakash, had stopped the bus to pick up passengers, who had reserved seats online. The bus was heading from Sagar to Thiruvannamalai and Mr. Prakash reached the designated stop around 11 p.m.

The traffic policeman, who was on duty, asked him to move the bus, accusing him of blocking the road. Mr. Prakash requested him to wait for a few minutes as he had to wait for passengers.

A heated argument ensued, following which the policeman allegedly punched his face and broke his nose. Mr. Prakash, who was profusely bleeding, went to the S.J. Park police station and filed a complaint before heading to his destination.

The police have summoned the policeman on duty for questioning.

