Traffic police track down goods vehicle five months after hit-and-run case

The Kamaksipalya traffic police on Monday cracked a five-month-old hit-and-run case and arrested a goods vehicle driver and the owner who were on the run after allegedly running over a pillion rider who fell on the road in a self-accident on Malagala flyover on Outer Ring Road in the wee hours of January 14.

The deceased Dinesh Bhatt, 34, an employee of a private college canteen, was riding pillion with his friend Tikraj Bhat, 33 to visit a friend at Hebbal in the wee hours . As Tikraj was allegedly drunk and over speeding, he lost control and the duo crashed on the road.

Meanwhile, a speeding goods vehicle coming from behind allegedly ran over Dinesh, killing him on the spot and sped away.

Passers-by rushed to the help and alerted the patrolling police. Noticing that his friend was killed Tikraj out of panic jumped from the 200 feet flyover in a bid to escape from police and sustained injuries.

The police shifted him along with the dead body to the hospital before registering a case of hit and run.

A special team led by Inspector St Yogesh has been formed to track down the killer vehicle .

The police gathered the several CCTV footage from in and around the area and after verifying several footages found the killer vehicle with a picture of a cow head . Following the lead, the police tracked down the vehicle to Tubinakere in Mandya district and seized the vehicle belonging to Panchamukha feeds.

The police said they confirmed the involvement of vehicle through blood stains and tissues found on the vehicle after six months by FSL team before arresting the driver and owner of the vehicle.

The police have charged them under death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving, while Tikraj was booked under drunk driving and death due to negligence .

