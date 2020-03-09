Traffic Police Park for children gets a new look

When is it safe to cross a road? What is the purpose of zebra crossings? Now, children will get to understand how to follow road rules at the newly renovated Traffic Police Park near SBI Circle, which was inaugurated on Monday.

With this initiative, the traffic police intend to create road safety awareness among children by providing practical experience. The park has newly-constructed pathways with road-like markings, traffic signals, and signboards. In addition, the police have put up traffic rules around the play area for children.

“We plan to train at least 50 students every day in the park and shape them into responsible citizens," said Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic. School managements and parents can collaborate with the traffic police and use this park to educate students.

Walls have been painted with traffic-related artwork. Children will be able to cycle in the park.

“There will be eight to 10 cycles that children can use while at the park. We wish to teach students the importance of zebra crossings and traffic signals,” said a police officer.

The traffic police had set up the Traffic Police Park in 2004. While it was operational, they used it to spread awareness among 50,000 students. However, over the years, it fell into disuse.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommayi, who inaugurated the park, said, “I believe that educating students regarding traffic rules is important since what we teach them at a young age stays in their mind for a long time.”