Traffic police now come knocking on your door to collect pending fines

Bengaluru

16 November 2020 01:21 IST

October saw record collection of ₹18 crore as fine from violators

If you have attracted a fine for violating traffic rules and have not paid up, the traffic police could come knocking on your doors to ensure you do.

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), who have upped the ante against violations, are now going to the doorstep of violators to collect dues, which amounts to crores of rupees.

For instance, last week, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramanayak attached to the K.R. Puram traffic police station visited the house of a government employee and collected ₹32,000 towards pending fines for 61 traffic violations he had committed in the last few months. This was part of the total ₹18 crore collected by the traffic police in October, which is the highest fine collected in the last five years.

M. Narayan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east division), said the traffic police would continue this drive till they recover outstanding dues of ₹300 crore piled up in the last two years.

The east division alone has ₹130 crore pending dues. The traffic police said motorists in the State often come across as “indisciplined”. “Though they take oath and give written consent on following traffic rules while getting the driving licence, they violate rules, leading to increasing number of accidents. Owing to this behaviour, the city has recorded the second highest number of pedestrian deaths among metro cities, as per the NCRB data,” Mr. Narayan said. Another officer said lenient punishment was also a factor for the high number of violations. “Motorists who are booked under accidental deaths tend to get bail often. Repeat traffic violators ignore paying fines,” the officer added.

“To bring discipline and make them accountable and responsible, the traffic police have decided to visit the houses of repeat offenders and issue them notice demanding clearance of dues. The team with the ASI and two constables have also been directed to give a pep talk to the offenders and their family members to create awareness and traffic sense among them. This drive will continue till we recover the dues and ensure awareness among erring motorists,” he said.