Traffic police net ₹26 lakh in fines

Motorists were caught off-guard when the traffic police on Thursday launched a drive under the banner ‘Operation Surprise Check’ at 174 spots across the city, and booked 5,672 cases of traffic violations. In two hours, they collected ₹26.28 lakh by way of fines.
The special drive was launched in areas where an increasing number of accidents are being reported, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, adding that traffic violations is the major factor for endangering the lives of road users.
“The special drive was launched at these black spots in order to reduce accidents and ensure road discipline,” he said.
To keep motorists on their toes, the police plan to hold surprise checks in areas that they don’t normally monitor. “The aim of the drive is not to book more cases and collect fines, but to ensure motorists follow traffic rules,” he added.
