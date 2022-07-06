Traffic police launch special drive against bike stunts

The traffic police have launched a special drive against bike stunts and will keep a tab on minors using two-wheelers. The police have already booked 14 cases against bikers performing stunts and wheelies in and around the city.

A majority of them are minors and their parents were summoned to the station, after which the police counselled them and took a bond from them worth ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, a senior police officer said.

All schools and colleges are under the radar and the traffic police have been deployed close by and instructed to keep a tab on students using bikes. “Even II PU students are not eligible for driving licence and hence, using a scooter or bike amounts to violation and action will be taken against them,” warned Joint Commissioner of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda.

Apart from this, the traffic police also launched a special drive against drink and drive and fake number plate offences, which are on the rise.

As many as 22 persons were involved in fatal accidents related to drink and drive cases since June to first week of July. The special drive is to enforce traffic discipline , Mr. Gowda said.