Traffic police intensify drive against motorists performing wheelies

24 October 2020 08:02 IST

Book over 14 cases, and they are trying to track down habitual offenders

The police on Friday extended their drive against defective silencers and motorcyclists performing wheelies and other stunts across the city. Over 14 cases were booked by the traffic police who are trying to track down habitual offenders.

As per the new rule, first-time offenders will be made to submit an undertaking before the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioners of Police, along with a bond under Section 107 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). If they are caught again for the same offence, the police can slap a fine of ₹50,000 for using defective silencers and ₹2 lakh for performing bike stunts.

“Performing stunts on bikes endangers life and is a criminal offence under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Indian Penal Code. We will intensify the drive in the coming days so that it will act as a deterrent,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, adding that if offenders do not pay the penalty, they are liable to undergo imprisonment between six months and one year.

Advertising

Advertising

Residents and activists have welcomed the move, but many pointed out that the high fines would only promote corruption among police personnel. “There is a danger of this increasing corrupt practices and also clashes between the police and motorists,” said advocate and social activist Narasimhamurthy.

Traffic expert M.N. Sreehari said that the enforcement agency should focus on a holistic approach rather than launching special drives. “These activities are observed among the young crowd who are influenced by ads on TV and social media,” he said, and suggested that awareness campaigns should also be conducted.

“Enforcement agencies, including traffic and Transport Department officials, should issue notices to the vehicle manufacturing companies to stop advertising bike races and bike stunts to promote their products,” he added.