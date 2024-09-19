Traffic police hold meeting with IT park heads for traffic and mobility planning in Bengaluru

To better manage traffic and predict and plan for future trends in and around the tech parks of Outer Ring Road (ORR), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, East Division Kuldeep Kumar Jain held a meeting with IT Tech Park heads, IT—BT companies’ transport in-charge personnel, and security and facilities managers in Mahadevapura Traffic Police station on Thursday, September 19.

After the infamous traffic incident on ORR on September 27, 2023, when thousands of motorists were stuck for hours, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have been working with tech parks to prevent such incidents from recurring. Under this, they had sought entry and exit data of vehicles from tech parks.

“This data was not coming to us on time and regularly from some companies. We wanted to tell them how it helps us make decisions on the road and projections for the future. We also asked them to install an automatic vehicle counting system near their entry gates which can supply us with vehicular data every 15 minutes,” Mr. Jain said speaking about the agenda of the meeting.

He added that officials from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) were also asked to attend the meeting to promote public transport options.

“While asking BMTC to provide adequate feeder services, we also suggested that companies can devise policies to incentivise public transport usage. Some tech parks asked BMRCL for exclusive entries and some for common walkways from the metro stations to the tech parks,” he said.

According to the available data, Mr. Jain said that at around 1 p.m., at least 80,000-1,10,000 vehicles are stationed in and around tech parks between Silk Board and K.R. Puram. “With such meetings, our focus is on providing easy mobility and be prepared for future decision making.”