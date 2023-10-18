HamberMenu
Traffic police help reduce one black spot in Bengaluru

October 18, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The police inspecting an accident spot on NICE Road in Bengaluru. 

The police inspecting an accident spot on NICE Road in Bengaluru.  | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A 500-metre stretch on NICE Road near Purvankara Apartments in Talaghattapura witnessed nine fatal accidents, killing 11 people and injuring nine others, in the last three years. The police recorded this stretch as a black spot among the 60 recorded in and around the city and conducted a scientific study and roped in NICE management to rectify the particular stretch. The stretch was inaugurated with rectifications on Wednesday.

Work was taken up wherein around 4 metres of the road was elevated to make it more visible. The road was like a valley, creating poor visibility to motorists. Due to this, speeding vehicles would lose control, and it would lead to accidents, a senior police officer, who was a part of the inspection team, said.

Apart from the elevation, beam guards on either side of the road, high-mask beams, CCTV cameras, speedometers, and solar lights have been installed on the stretch.

Work on the remaining 59 black spots are at various stages, M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), who is supervising the project, said.

