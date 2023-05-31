Traffic police get trained in a new skill: clearing broken tree branches and clogged drains

May 31, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

In addition to managing traffic, policemen in the city are being trained in new skill sets: clearing broken branches and clogged drains during rains as they worsen traffic.

As part of the project, each traffic police station will get a set of diesel-powered pump, battery-operated saw, gardening equipment, iron rods to clear clogged drain, and a rope to pull away tree branches and tow vehicles that have broken down.

The traffic police have been provided with a quick training session on how to use them in case of eventuality. A team of police personnel will monitor the situation and rush to the spot to clear the area for traffic movement. The idea is to clear the road and make it commutable until help comes from the civic body, a senior police officer said.

Apart from this, traffic personnel have been instructed to take precautionary measures and keep an eye on the movement of traffic, especially at underpasses and sensitive areas marked by the traffic police in and around the city . Many traffic personnel are already on the job and clearing hurdles found in their area of operations.

Suman D. Pennekar, DCP, traffic west, said that the project is for immediate response for any eventuality to keep the roads clear until further help arrives.