WATCH | Traffic police fill potholes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

20 October 2021 11:57 IST

Enable smooth flow of traffic in front of railway station

Traffic police personnel began filling up potholes in front of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station in Bengaluru on October 20 to enable smooth flow of traffic.

Many roads in Bengaluru are riddled with potholes following heavy rains in the last few days. Besides posing a danger to motorists, the potholes slow down traffic and cause a pile-up of vehicles in busy thoroughfares.

In the last one month, several motorists have lost their lives while either negotiating a bad stretch or losing their balance after encountering a pothole. Most victims were on two-wheelers.

While the BBMP had set September 20 as the deadline to fill potholes, the date was pushed back to October 10 after the civic chief cited bad weather for failure to repair damaged roads.