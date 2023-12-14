GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic police crack down on school vehicles; 708 cases booked

December 14, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a special drive launched across the city on Thursday, the traffic police registered 708 cases against vehicles carrying schoolchildren beyond the prescribed limit and those violating Supreme Court guidelines for ferrying children.

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police held a series of meetings with school managements and parents to create awareness about the Supreme Court guidelines.

These meetings were held in the jurisdiction of all 48 traffic police stations in the first week of December.

The traffic police launched the special drive to penalise violators. The drive will continue to ensure that the guidelines are followed stringently, said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Meanwhile, private vehicles owners protested against the special drive and submitted a memorandum to the Transport Department.

“Many autorickshaws, omni vans that have been ferrying schoolchildren for years now have no permit from the Transport Department. While the Congress promised to get us permits before elections, they are now asking us to buy buses as per the Supreme Court guidelines, which we cannot afford,” said Satish Kumar, president of the School Vehicles Association.

Fact sheet
School vehicles checked: 1,400
Cases booked: 708
Buses: 247
Vans: 335
Others: 118

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.