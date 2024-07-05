GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic police continue special drives against autorickshaws, dazzling lights and obstruction of footpaths

Published - July 05, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing their special drives against errant autorickshaws, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) of the East and West divisions booked over 800 cases and collected a fine of ₹3.48 lakh on Thursday. While the East division police booked over 300 cases and collected a fine of ₹1.52 lakh, the West division police booked cases against 525 auto drivers and levied a penalty totalling ₹1.96 lakh.

Violations include demanding excess fare, refusing to go for hire, driving without a uniform and others like driving in the wrong way and wrong parking. The police have been conducting special enforcement drives against autorickshaws in the city for two weeks now. 

The East division traffic police also conducted a special drive against the use of dazzling and glaring lights. After checking over 520 vehicles, they booked cases against 217 vehicles and collected a fine of ₹1.07 lakh. Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety Alok Kumar recently announced a special drive against the use of these lights, which pose a risk to other motorists on the road.

Meanwhile, the East division traffic police conducted a special drive on key roads such as Indiranagar 80 Ft Road and Banaswadi Main Road and removed 130 billboards used by shopkeepers to advertise their shops on the pedestrian pathways. The police also registered three cases against shopkeepers who have been identified as repeat offenders under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for “causing danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation”.

