Traffic police collect over ₹3 crore in fines

The traffic police are continuing to crack the whip on motorists failing to follow the rules. In the last one week, 79,359 cases of various traffic violations were booked, and ₹3.3 crore collected by way of fines. In the seven days that the drive was under way from November 23-29, the maximum number of cases – 41,327 – was booked against motorcyclists and pillion riders for not wearing helmets.

Of the total number of cases booked, 8,635 were for jumping signals. Other major violations included riding without seat belt (5,042), illegal parking (2,843) and using mobile phones while driving (1,998).

There were six cases of drink driving. “All six offenders have been issued notices to appear before the designated court for penal action,” said the police.

M. Narayan, DCP (Traffic, East division), said that motorists lack traffic discipline. “Motorists tend to jump signals whenever they don’t see traffic police personnel at junctions,” he said.