Traffic police collect ₹123 crore in fines in nine days

February 12, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated February 13, 2023 10:27 am IST - Bengaluru

At the end of the nine-day 50% rebate window for traffic fines, the police on Saturday collected ₹34,13,31,950 and disposed 10,40,110 cases.

With this, the total collection reached to ₹123,62,95,611 at the end of midnight and disposed 42,14,849.

With the end of the offer, the traffic police are awaiting a nod from the authorities on continuing the drive. As per the records, a total number of 1.13 crore cases are pending out of which 42 lakh cases were resolved during the nine-day window. “We wanted to resolve the rest of the cases and extend the benefits to motorists,” a senior officer, said.