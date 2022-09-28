Traffic police catch bike thief using automatic number-plate recognition technology

A representational photo of an automatic number plate recognition camera. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Alert Upparpet traffic police on Wednesday caught a bike thief through the newly-introduced automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) technology. The accused was intercepted by ASI Mariswamy and his team while conducting random vehicle check on Dhanvanthri Road.

The police found that the scooter the accused was riding was stolen from Koramangala. He was detained and handed over to Upparpet police station for further inquiries. This is one among many cases the traffic police have cracked in the recent past.

Recent cases

In August, Magadi Road traffic police nabbed a 29-year-old data entry operator who was riding his scooter using a fake number plate and violating traffic rules unabated for the last four years.

In July, Mahesh Rathod, attached to Rajajinagar traffic station, who was assigned duty opposite the Dr. Rajkumar memorial, found an abandoned autorickshaw and upon checking the emission certificate, he obtained the contact number of the owner, who told him that his vehicle had been stolen from V.V. Puram.

In the same month, a vehicle was stolen from Jayanagar 5th block and within 40 minutes, the vehicle met with a minor accident on 24th Main. Jayanagar traffic constables deputed at the junction intervened and upon verifying, found that the vehicle was stolen. The accused managed to flee the scene. The vehicle was later handed over to the Jayanagar police.

The traffic police also caught Syed Aftab, a fabricator by profession, for forging a number plate. He did this to avoid traffic fine and also to default his loan EMI. He was arrested by Subramanayapura police and remanded to 14 days’ custody.

On July 2, the Banaswadi police arrested three drug peddlers during random vehicle checks. They turned out to be notorious muggers and chain-snatchers.