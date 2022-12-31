Traffic police book over 96 lakh cases in 2022

December 31, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city traffic police booked a total of 96,10,874 cases for different violations during the year 2022. Among them, riding without helmet topped the list with 64,96,179 cases.

The second highest violation was for wrong parking with 10,38,261 cases booked. The other violations included violation of “no entry” rule (4,75,139), jumping traffic signal (3,82,223) triple riding (1,49,365) drunken driving (26,017), riding on footpath (17,084), and bike stunts (85).

The traffic police in its message to the general public on social media asked them to follow rules to make the year 2023 better and safe.