Traffic police book 43 cases against drunk drivers

February 18, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a special drive, the traffic police checked 3,804 vehicles and booked 43 drivers who were found driving under the influence of alcohol in and around the city on Saturday.

Among them, 14 offenders were two-wheeler riders, 13 were cab and car drivers, four were autorickshaw drivers, and 12 were driving private and other buses.

The drive was conducted during the weekend to keep a tab on drunk driving and prevent road accidents related to it, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, M.N. Anucheth said.

The police are checking private goods and public carrier vehicle drivers for drinking and driving, especially at night.

The drive will continue and strict action will be taken against owners of the vehicles if the drivers of the private vehicles are found under the influence of alcohol, a senior police officer said.

