Traffic police, BBMP launch drive to clear footpath

Following the Sanchara Samparka Divas relaunch, the K.R. Puram traffic police, with BBMP staff, launched a drive to clear around 20 vendors encroaching on 1.5-km of footpath from ITI gate to K.R. Puram lake.
The drive was launched based on a complaint by Nagappa Kamiti, Assistant Executive Engineer of BBMP, K.R. Puram subdivision on Sunday.
In his complaint, Kamiti said that vendors selling blankets, doormats, plastic furniture and toys have encroached the footpath posing a danger to motorists and pedestrians.
Based on the complaint, the traffic police launched the drive on Monday morning and cleared the footpath by seizing material. Around 30 vendors were booked under Section 282 (whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation) .
It may be recalled that residents of Whitefield had expressed concern about footpath encroachment and asked the police commissioner to issue necessary directions .
During the relaunch of Sanchara Samparaka Divas held in Whitefield on Saturday , residents had told Commissioner Kamal Pant that many senior citizens and children are forced to use the road owing to encroachment of footpaths. Mr. Pant had issued directions to the officials concerned to rectify the problem at the earliest.
